IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonu Sood is Punjab’s brand ambassador for vaccination
Sonu Sood is Punjab’s brand ambassador for vaccination
Sonu Sood is Punjab’s brand ambassador for vaccination
chandigarh news

Sonu Sood is Punjab’s brand ambassador for vaccination

Sonu, who hails from Moga, said he was feeling honoured to be appointed as the brand ambassador for the life-saving vaccine
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Chandigarh

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday named Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador of the Punjab government for its Covid vaccination programme.

The CM made the announcement a day after meeting Sonu. “There is no one more ideally suited to inspire people to take the vaccine. There is a lot of hesitancy among people, Sonu’s popularity and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations,” said the CM.

Sonu, who hails from Moga, said he was feeling honoured to be appointed as the brand ambassador for the life-saving vaccine.

On the occasion, Sonu presented to the CM his book “I am no Messiah”, which he says captures experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP