South Korean delegation meets Punjab CM for cooperation in smart farming, agri machinery

A South Korean delegation met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday and held a detailed discussion on cooperation in smart farming and advanced agricultural machinery and biotechnology. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with a member of the South Korean delegation in Chandigarh on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann X)

The delegation was visiting following Mann’s recent visit to South Korea.

The chief minister emphasised that South Korea’s vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery could play a decisive role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in Punjab.

Sharing a few snippets from the meeting on X, Mann stated, “Today in Chandigarh, a meeting was held with a delegation from the Republic of Korea. Comprehensive discussions were held on smart farming, agricultural machinery, and biotechnology. The primary goal is on enhancing mutual cooperation between Punjab and South Korea to make agriculture a profitable enterprise.”

The delegation also appreciated Punjab’s rich heritage and the conducive working environment. Additionally, the Korean delegation was warmly invited to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15, the CM shared.

Interacting with the delegation, Mann said, “Punjab is predominantly an agrarian state and has played a historic role in making the country self-reliant in food production.”

However, shrinking landholdings had made agriculture increasingly unviable for small and marginal farmers, he noted, adding, “Because of fragmentation of land, farming is no longer a profitable venture for a large section of our farmers.”

Emphasising the need for technological intervention, the chief minister said, “Punjab is keen to attract investment from South Korea in the small agriculture machinery sector, as South Korea has vast experience and proven expertise in this field.”

He pointed out that vertical farming and efficient mechanisation had emerged in South Korea precisely because of small landholdings, making its experience highly relevant for Punjab.

The delegation expressed keen interest in collaborating with Punjab, signalling the possibility of concrete partnerships in the near future.

Mann had visited both South Korea and Japan in December last year as part of his efforts to position Punjab as a stable, transparent, and future-ready investment destination.