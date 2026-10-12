Normal BMI does not mean perfect health: Cardiologist shares 5 health markers we should know

The BMI, or body mass index, is a popular tool that is used to estimate an individual's body fat using their height and weight. It can help identify a person’s risk for certain health conditions, such as heart issues.

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While a normal BMI can assure a person of their health to a certain extent, it does not always tell the full story, cardiologist Dr Rahul Mehrotra shared with HT Lifestyle.

“BMI only measures weight in relation to height. It cannot tell you how much abdominal fat you carry, whether your blood pressure is elevated, or if your blood sugar and cholesterol levels are within a healthy range,” he noted.

The cardiologist went on to share five other health markers that people should know to be better informed about their state of health. They are presented as follows.