‘AI is less regulated than milk’: Why Microsoft president wants tougher safety rules
Brad Smith says AI systems need stronger safety regulations, legal accountability and emergency brakes as their capabilities grow.
Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly, but are safety regulations keeping pace? Microsoft president Brad Smith believes they are not, arguing that everyday products such as milk and washing machines face stricter safety requirements than AI systems. His warning comes amid concerns over autonomous AI agents, cybersecurity threats and corporate accountability.
Why does Microsoft want stricter AI rules?
In an interview with the BBC, Smith called for stronger safeguards governing artificial intelligence, including legal accountability when rogue AI agents cause harm.
“Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI. Every carton of milk that you see in the grocery store is subject to safety rules and inspection,” he said.
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His comparison highlights the difference between established consumer safety regulations and the evolving rules governing AI. Although artificial intelligence is already covered by laws in various countries, Smith believes more consistent requirements are needed to address risks posed by increasingly capable systems.
He also called for companies to introduce “emergency brakes”, commonly known as kill switches, to pause or slow down AI systems if they begin behaving dangerously. Smith wants companies to prepare incident reports and ensure people are informed if rogue AI agents breach their systems.
He described AI as both a “tool and a weapon”, arguing that stronger safeguards are urgently needed.
What are the risks of rogue AI agents?
AI agents can perform multi-step tasks using digital tools and websites with limited human intervention, raising concerns about unexpected behaviour and potential exploitation by malicious actors.
Security is another concern. Geoffrey Irving, a former chief scientist at the UK's AI Security Institute, warned about the risk of hostile countries stealing powerful AI models, according to The Guardian.
The risks are not limited to cybersecurity. In an incident reported by the Associated Press, Anthropic's Claude AI submitted a false tip about an unsolved murder while performing tasks on a website. The tip was flagged as spam and did not reach Philadelphia police investigators.
What could tougher AI regulation mean?
Smith's comments come as the UK considers stronger oversight of advanced AI models. AI minister Kanishka Narayan is expected to urge companies developing frontier AI to improve safeguards, while the government prepares to legislate for greater oversight, according to the report.
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Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has also called for better containment measures. In an October 10 post, reported by The Indian Express, Nadella argued that AI systems should be designed so their behaviour can be observed, their limits tested and their actions contained.
The debate highlights the challenge of encouraging AI innovation while protecting public safety. Smith argues that voluntary promises are not enough, and stronger safety standards, security and accountability are needed to keep pace with AI's growing capabilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More