Speaker express concern over removal of security from NC headquarters

The speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, AR Rather on Tuesday expressed concern over withdrawal of security from the party headquarters of National Conference in Srinagar, barely days after assassination bid on the life of party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in Greater Kailash here on March 11. Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather during the proceedings of the House in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Intervening during a discussion on withdrawal of security cover to the National Conference headquarters and several legislators, Rather said, “Recently Farooq Abdullah was attacked…everyone condemned the attack in strongest possible words. He escaped narrowly because Allah had to save him but immediately removing security from his office is not understood. What message do you want to give? What would people say?”

Rather said that Abdullah frequently goes to party headquarters in Srinagar.

“He asks us to be with people… His attacker (Kamal Singh Jamwal) had clearly told police that he wanted to kill Abdullah for the past 20 years. I don’t think its proper to withdraw security (from party office). You can’t convince anyone on such a decision. So, I would request those at the helm of affairs to review their decision and see things in proper perspective. They should see that where the threat perception is more,” he added.

The Assembly speaker said that those keeping tricolor aloft should remain safe. “If they are not safe then how the national flag will remain safe. I hope that those at the helm of affairs look into it,” he added.

“Keeping in view past security events, we must remain vigilant. Security cannot be treated casually,” he said.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed surprise over the withdrawal of security, pointing out that the move comes barely weeks after an assassination attempt on party president and his father Farooq Abdullah.

“Barely, over a week ago Dr Abdullah survived an assassination bid. And, now withdrawing security from party office in Srinagar is quite surprising. One of our colleagues rightly stated in the House that Abdullah goes to party office twice to thrice in a week”, Omar told media persons.

The CM hoped that in the given scenario, the authorities may take a relook at the decision.

Post J&K reorganization act 2019, home department rests with the LG Manoj Sinha.