Special arrangements made for animals: Ludhiana zoo, Deer Park step up winter care as cold wave grips district

As cold wave conditions tighten their grip over Ludhiana, zoo and forest authorities have stepped up winter care measures to safeguard animals at the Ludhiana zoo and Deer Park in Neelon. With the New Year beginning on a rainy and chilly note and temperatures dipping steadily, special arrangements have been made to ensure that animals remain warm during the harsh winter spell. Officials have also made minor changes to the feeding patterns of herbivores, increasing the intake of jaggery, which helps generate body warmth during winter. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to officials, heaters have been installed across enclosures and warm paddy straw bedding has been provided to protect animals from the cold. Officials have also made minor changes to the feeding patterns of herbivores, increasing the intake of jaggery, which helps generate body warmth during winter.

Narinder Singh, in-charge of the Ludhiana zoo and Deer Park, said that although wild animals are generally resilient to extreme weather, precautionary measures are being taken to maintain a comfortable environment. “We currently have two leopards in the zoo. While wild animals can usually cope with cold conditions, we try to keep the enclosure temperature above 25 degrees Celsius. Heaters and paddy straw bedding have been arranged as an added safeguard,” he said.

Singh added that herbivores are being given jaggery twice a week, while the diet of carnivores remains unchanged. “Carnivores continue to be fed meat, whereas herbivores are given green fodder along with soaked black gram to meet their nutritional needs during winter,” he said.

The Ludhiana zoo houses a variety of animals and birds, including black buck, sambhar, Indian jackal, barking deer, emu, porcupine, ducks, peacocks, white doves and several species of pheasants.

According to officials, Indian jackals are fed buffalo meat, while birds such as white doves, pheasants are given foxtail millets and peacocks are fed sago.

At the Deer Park in Neelon, black bucks and porcupines share the habitat with five species of birds. Paddy straw bedding has also been provided for birds to offer natural warmth.

Species such as cockatiels, budgerigars and love birds are being fed millets, apples and spinach, while parakeets are given fruits, nuts, seeds and green vegetables to keep them healthy through the winter.