Speeding car runs over 28-yr-old pedestrian in Chandimandir

A 28-year-old youth returning home after searching for work was killed after a speeding car hit him near the railway crossing in Chandimandir on Friday evening.

Police said the deceased, Amarpal, was a labourer, who lived in the hutments at Chandi Kotla, Chandimandir.

His brother Nanhe told the police that Amarpal used to visit the Labour Chowk in Sector 16 daily in search of work. On Friday, after he returned to Chandi Kotla in an auto-rickshaw, he was crossing the road to reach home, when a speeding car coming from Amravati Enclave side hit him.

The car driver stopped for a while, but then fled the spot. However, Nanhe managed to not down the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police.

Amarpal was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but was declared dead by the doctors.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and police at the Chandimandir station have launched a probe to trace and arrest him.