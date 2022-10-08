Speeding car snuffs out biker’s life in Panchkula

A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car rammed into him near Sukhomajri village in Panchkula, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Sukhbir Singh, was a resident of Ramnagar Kholi, Kalka, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the police, eyewitness Sukhwinder Singh said he was on his way back to Pinjore after Dussehra festivities on Wednesday night.

As he reached Sukhomajri village, he spotted a speeding car hitting a motorcyclist. The car driver stopped for a while, but on noticing the victim’s critical situation, fled from the scene, he said.

Sukhbir was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on Sukhwinder’s complaint, police on Thursday booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest car the driver.