Speeding jeep mows down 29-year-old biker in Mohali

A speeding jeep claimed the life of a 29-year-old motorcyclist while he was on his way to work at the Sector 68/69 light point in Mohali on Monday morning.

The deceased, Bhavnesh Sharma, was a resident of Rangilpur village and worked at Bestech Mall, Sector 66. His uncle Sunil Kumar is the Rangilpur village sarpanch.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said his nephew was headed to work around 8.30 am, when a speeding jeep hit him at the Sector 68/69 traffic lights, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigating officer Kulwant Singh said the jeep driver, Jagjit Singh, a resident of Sangrur, was arrested.

He is facing a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.