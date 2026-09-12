Speeding van hits ASI on duty in Ludhiana, driver arrested

An assistant sub-inspector deployed with the police control room (PCR) sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup van hit him while he was on night duty in the Peeru Banda area on Saturday night. The accused driver has been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Vishkarma Chowk. (HT FILE)

The injured cop was identified as ASI Malook Singh, posted with PCR vehicle no. 14. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the complaint lodged by the ASI, the incident took place around 9.15 pm when he was on duty near Peeru Banda. A pickup van being driven at high speed hit him while he was on the road.

Police personnel accompanying him stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver and the injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused driver has been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Vishkarma Chowk. He has been arrested.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, investigating officer from Salem Tabri police station, said the driver was speeding and failed to notice the police officer on the road.

A case has been registered against Vikram Singh under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).