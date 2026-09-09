Spice of Life: Discovering versions of ourselves we haven’t met

Sometimes the most ordinary evenings leave behind the most extraordinary thoughts. It wasn’t travel itself that seemed transformative, but the attention she brought to it. She was allowing new places to reshape how she saw the world and herself. It made me wonder how much of who we are remains undiscovered simply because we rarely step outside the familiar. (AFP File/ Representational image)

One quiet night, while absent-mindedly browsing Netflix, I stumbled upon Musafir Café. I expected light entertainment; instead, I found myself reflecting long after the credits rolled, not with sadness, but with a deep sense of possibility.

The series nudged me towards two connected realisations. The first was about love. Watching its characters navigate relationships reminded me how easy it is to overlook the quiet, dependable affection that anchors our lives.

We often associate romance with grand gestures, yet its true strength lies in the ordinary: Showing up, listening, offering reassurance, and making space for one another. Somewhere between work, family, and endless responsibilities, we begin to treat these acts as routine rather than remarkable, ignoring the invisible labour that keeps relationships steady.

Being loved is a privilege, but loving well is a conscious choice, best expressed not through dramatic declarations, but through the daily habit of noticing and appreciating each other.

Then the story shifted. A character writes about her travels, not by cataloguing monuments, but by capturing conversations, chance encounters, and fleeting moments most people forget. That stayed with me. It wasn’t travel itself that seemed transformative, but the attention she brought to it. She was allowing new places to reshape how she saw the world and herself. It made me wonder how much of who we are remains undiscovered simply because we rarely step outside the familiar.

Perhaps we only know the version of ourselves that our routines permit. What talents lie dormant, waiting for unfamiliar landscapes to awaken them? What parts of us emerge only when no one expects us to play our usual roles? Travel isn’t about collecting passport stamps; it’s about collecting perspectives.

I’ve always loved writing, but lately, I’ve wanted to write differently—not for a deadline, but to capture the stories life quietly offers. They are everywhere: In the café owner with an unexpected philosophy, the elderly woman travelling alone, or the child asking questions adults have forgotten to ask. We simply have to slow down enough to notice them.

What I longed for wasn’t another holiday, but growth: To read more, write more, meet people whose lives look nothing like my own, and gather stories instead of souvenirs. Perhaps that is one of the gifts of growing older. The desire to evolve no longer comes from a feeling of lack, but from a place of fullness.

Life eventually stops asking: What do I still need? Instead, it begins asking: Who else might I become?

The answer lies in an unexpected conversation or an ordinary evening that quietly reminds us there are still versions of ourselves waiting to be introduced.

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor and can be reached at ashmeg20@gmail.com