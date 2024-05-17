Spice of Life: One for the road, trucking from Texas to California

On my trips to North America, I often came across people who had journeyed on a truck. Last February, I got an opportunity thanks to an uncle, also my host, who coordinated and eventually finalised the trip with a Punjabi truck owner known to him. He was assisted by another young Punjabi driver. It was for the last leg of my trip that was to come to a halt in California. En route, we enjoyed a delicious meal of stuffed paranthas at a Punjabi dhaba, where the owners were busy catering to orders. The old Punjabi music, which played in the backdrop, still rings in my ears. (Getty Images via AFP)

We started the 1,785-mile (2,872-km) journey around 10 pm from a town called Rockwall in Texas and passing through different states, it took us almost two nights and a day to reach our destination, Tracey. The truck had to deliver the consignment of a parcel company and it also carried along my two large suitcases.

The expedition was peppered with rest stops. We stopped at one for a rejuvenating shower. While I was enjoying the journey from the front seat, the two drivers took turns to cover the distance to our destination. Thankfully, there was a bed behind the seats, which was heaven whenever any of us felt sleepy. Other than the changing landscapes, engrossing conversations, music and thoughts about life on the road kept us engaged.

Within minutes on the highway, I began appreciating my seat, as if it were on a balcony with a perfect vantage point. Hours later, the silence of the night stunned me but the best surprise was when the sun slowly began to greet me as if rewarding me for remaining up the whole night. Driving past towns, I caught them getting ready for the day and suddenly while we were in El Paso, the border town, my new friends pointed towards the tall iron wall that runs along the US-Mexico border. It followed the highway for a long time and we could also see the houses in Mexico, all so colourful. Talk about life on the other side of the border came naturally to us.

By 8am, we entered a state called New Mexico with its large cattle farms and agricultural fields. Driving through Arizona seemed combing through an art exhibition, considering the large cactus plants and unique rock formations along the road. The views were open, grand and empty. By the time we reached Tuscan town, my aviation spirit instantly soared as we drove past the world’s largest graveyard of retired passenger planes, called Pinal Airpark, where thousands of them were parked. I wondered about their lively life once. The drivers took the truck on the road that ran closest to it.

More surprises awaited us as we watched the scenic view of the setting sun followed by weaving our way through the lively Los Angeles traffic at night. The skyscrapers were beautifully lit up. Soon after we bid adieu to Los Angeles, I became so sleepy that I woke up only at my destination around 4am.

I wished the journey to go on but as they say all good things must come to an end and so did my trucking adventure. It’s been over a year but the calming memories of the road trip will linger on forever.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor and can be reached at rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com