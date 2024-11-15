Spice of Life | Putting faith in effort with divine grace on Gurpurb

As we celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji today, I relive memories of organising the Government of India programmes to mark his 550th birth anniversary in 2019. A view of the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

My heart swelled with pride and joy when our curated light and sound show, ‘Jag chanan hoya,’ on the life, philosophies and times of the founder of Sikhism had houseful screenings in Amritsar. Mesmerised spectators were even perched on trees and balconies of their houses. All my stress and exhaustion of the preceding months was washed away with the standing ovation for the show, every night, night after night. Our integrated communication and outreach programme in Amritsar was also well received.

Guru Nanak Dev ji spent more than 14 years in meditation and gained enlightenment at Sultanpur Lodhi, where we organised a digital multi-media exhibition. With this interactive exhibition witnessing a huge footfall, I could finally shed a tear of joy after living through palpable, high-voltage tension.

I clearly remember the evening of November 7, 2019. And the precise moment when it felt that the whole world had come crashing down. What started off as a brilliant morning, with our team giving final touches to our labour of love and dedication, ended in total disaster. An extraordinarily powerful storm coupled with rain left us high and dry. Drenched tents, soaking exhibits and sighs of despair from the light and sound show was all that remained. As the team leader, I did not have the privilege of sharing my misery. The project was to be inaugurated the next day! As the skies cleared, we started Operation Salvage. Thankfully, we woke up to a bright and sunny November 8.

This sensitive programming was preceded by months of diligent research, planning, approvals and coordination with the district administration and religious bodies. Finalising the script for the light and sound show, selection of artists, decision on whether to use horses for the finale and publicity efforts seemed trivial in front of the humongous task of restoration before us. Full marks to the entire team as everything was salvaged, rebuilt, and remodelled overnight.

The toughest task was to bring in the audience for our painstakingly put up light and sound show, particularly because people today have a wide range of entertainment options. This was made worse by some newspapers reporting that Government of India had wound up its programme as the storm had washed it away. We mobilised print, electronic and social media and had foot soldiers personally requesting and announcing the programmes. FM stations played an important role. Things worked with total support from our seniors and the government machinery.

Five years on, I also acknowledge the contribution of a dear friend from the North-East and a green chilli that we buried in the soaked ground, on her suggestion, to prevent another deluge. Amen.

The writer, a retired civil servant, is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court, and can be reached at devpreetasingh@gmail.com.