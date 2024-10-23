Spice of life: Simple acts of kindness can create a chain of goodwill

During a recent flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, my daughter, who suffers from motion sickness, found herself battling a wave of nausea. Despite her usual trick of carrying pockets full of toffees, this time, nothing seemed to help. As the flight attendant passed by offering beverages, she asked for some tea, hoping it would calm her discomfort. The young attendant, noticing her distress, paused for a moment. With genuine concern in his voice, he gently enquired if she was feeling unwell. We rush through our responsibilities, seldom stopping to consider that a small, thoughtful gesture could make a world of difference to someone else. (Shutterstock)

When she nodded, he put the tea aside and, with quiet efficiency, mixed together a Sprite with a dash of lemon, a sprinkle of pepper, and some ice. Offering her the drink, he suggested she take small sips, promising that it might soothe her queasiness. His attentiveness and understanding made all the difference. With each sip, her nausea began to subside, and by the time she landed in Hyderabad, she felt much better— grateful not just for the relief, but for the kindness of a stranger who took the time to help.

On any ordinary day, my daughter might not have paid much attention to the flight attendant, busy with his routine of serving food and beverages, checking on passengers’ comfort, and responding to in-flight calls. But on this day, everything changed. As soon as she regained a signal on her phone, she texted me immediately, eager to share what had happened. Not only did she vividly recall the young man’s name, but she also confessed that his kind face had left such a lasting impression on her that she wouldn’t stop thinking about him for the next three days. Such is the profound impact of a simple act of kindness.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we’re often so absorbed in our routines that they start to feel like mere tasks to tick off. We rush through our responsibilities, seldom stopping to consider that a small, thoughtful gesture could make a world of difference to someone else. Yet, it’s these very moments of going the extra mile that can leave lasting impressions on people.

Imagine this: You walk into an office for an errand, and the person assisting you not only attends to your request but also offers you a seat, asks the peon to bring you a glass of water, or perhaps even offers you a cup of tea. Suddenly, you feel more comfortable, and at ease, and the simple act of kindness uplifts your mood. As you leave, that positive energy carries forward, brightening the rest of your day. Such gestures have a ripple effect, reminding us that a little thoughtfulness can create a chain of goodwill.

“Anyone anywhere can make a positive difference,” said American author Mark Sanborn, beautifully capturing the essence of how small acts of kindness can create profound impacts. Whether it’s a flight attendant easing a passenger’s discomfort or a stranger offering a moment of comfort, such gestures leave indelible impressions on people’s minds.

These acts don’t require grand gestures; a smile, a kind word, or a thoughtful action can transform someone’s day. Kindness is universal, and when practised, it creates connections and spreads positivity. The beauty of it lies in its simplicity — anyone, anywhere, can contribute to making the world a bit brighter for others. sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt.