Split second from disaster: Katra-bound train coach cracks open at Ludhiana station

In an alarming incident, a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Special train developed a structural failure and split into two parts near the toilet section just as the train was about to depart from Ludhiana railway station on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no passenger was injured. A team of railway officials and police checking the damage to a Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Special train compartment after it split into two on platform number 2 in Ludhiana railway station on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred around 8.45am when the engine started pulling the train. According to railway officials, the S-2 sleeper coach suffered damage after receiving a jerk during the initial movement, causing the coach body to crack near the toilets. The toilet fixtures collapsed onto the tracks.

Railway officials acknowledged that the consequences could have been far more serious had the coach developed the fault while the train was moving at a speed.

Panic gripped passengers as they felt a sudden jolt and noticed the coach tilting to a side. Suspecting a possible sabotage or derailment, several passengers immediately jumped out of the coach.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and evacuated passengers from the damaged coach.

The affected compartment was detached and arrangements were made to replace it so that the train could continue its journey to Katra.

Deputy superintendent of police, government railway police (GRP), Tejpal Singh said there were no indications of sabotage and that the incident appeared to be the result of a technical fault. A detailed investigation has been initiated by the railway authorities to ascertain the cause of the structural failure.

The train, scheduled to depart at 9.05 am, remained stranded at Ludhiana railway station for over two hours while railway officials made arrangements to ensure passenger safety. The damaged coach was detached and replaced before the train resumed its journey.

Naresh Chandel, a passenger from Delhi, said that due to summer vacations, he along with his three friends were going to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine. He added that while leaving the platform, they suffered a jolt following a thud. “It appeared as something heavy had hit the train. We jumped out of the train which was moving slowly. Other passengers followed and it created a ruckus on the platform,” he said.

Bindia, a 55-year-old passenger, said they were sitting on the other end of the bogie. They felt a jolt and immediately jumped out of the train leaving their luggage behind.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) Basant Kumar said around 1,200 passengers were travelling on the train. Of these, 144 passengers from the affected S-1 and S-2 coaches had to be shifted to alternative arrangements. Around 80 passengers were accommodated in the Swaraj Express, a few were adjusted in the Malwa Express, while the remaining passengers were shifted to vacant coaches of the same train after necessary operational arrangements.

“The damaged coach was removed immediately after the defect was detected. Passenger safety was our top priority. Alternative arrangements were made for all affected passengers, and the train finally departed at around 11.35 am,” Kumar said.

Sameer Verma, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1), arrived at the scene and stated that railway officials attributed the accident to a broken welded joint on the bogie.