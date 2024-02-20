Srinagar-Jammu highway closed after rain, snow batters Jammu and Kashmir

Showers and snowfall battered Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving many thoroughfares including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway blocked after the precipitation triggered shooting stones. Cars covered under a blanket of snow in Shopian, Kashmir. (ANI)

Traffic officials said the highway was blocked at multiple places in Ramban district.

“In view of inclement weather and heavy rains leading to landslides and shooting stones along NH-44, the road was blocked at Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Ramban, Chamlwas, Gangroo. The shooting stones were also triggered at T2, Jaiswal bridge, Gangro, Marog and other places along the highway,” an official statement of the traffic department said in the afternoon.

“People are advised to avoid travelling on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is cleared,” it said.

Varsities postpone exams

The Kashmir Valley witnessed incessant rains in the plains while moderate to heavy snowfall was experienced in the higher reaches of northern, central and southern Kashmir. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed high velocity winds amid incessant rainfall throughout the day.

Many higher educational institutes postponed their examinations in view of the wet weather forecast till Feb 20. “The University of Kashmir has postponed all the examinations scheduled for February 19 and 20 in view of inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates for the conduct of postponed papers shall be communicated separately,” the public relations officer said.

The Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority (J&KDMA) issued a fresh avalanche warning for the 10 districts of the union territory.

Fresh avalanche warnings

While a low-danger level avalanche warning was issued for Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the medium level avalanche warning was issued for the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipora and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours.

“Further, avalanches with high danger level are likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours,” it said in an advisory.

After the light rains and snowfall on Sunday, the precipitation intensified on Monday with heavy snowfall in the mountainous areas while plains including summer capital Srinagar received rains.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) deployed its men and machinery to carry out dewatering at many locations of the city which were inundated due to continuous rainfall. “Permanent dewatering stations are being monitored throughout the city thus ensuring minimum water level in the sumps,” said an official of the corporation.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that there has been up to 2.5 feet of snowfall in north Kashmir with the ski resort of Gulmarg receiving 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall.

“The places like Sonamarg resort in Ganderbal and upper reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir have received 1.5 to 2.5 feet snowfall. In south Kashmir particularly Mughal road, there has been 1.5 to 2.0 feet snowfall,” said J&K MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

Director of Leh centre of MeT, Sonam Lotus said that rain and snowfall will likely continue till Tuesday in Ladakh and J&K.

“Gradual improvement is very likely from tomorrow afternoon. Stay away from avalanche prone areas as risk of avalanche, landslides increased due to snowfall,” Lotus said.

Brace for more snow, rain today

The Srinagar MeT centre, in an update, said there was possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam & districts of South Kashmir on Tuesday as well.

It said that a gradual improvement in weather is expected from the evening of Wednesday with no significant weather activity till February 27.

It also asked farmers to drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the above period. “There will be a significant drop in day temperature during these days,” it said.