Stage set, elaborate arrangement in place at 3 counting centres in Ludhiana

The counting for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency would be held in 141 rounds at three centres, officials said, and added that elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration. A total of 10,57,274 electors exercised their right to vote on June 1 to decide the fates of 43 contestants. According to the Election Commission of India’s data, the final turnout was recorded at 60.12%. Training for counting staff under at PAU. (Manish/HT)

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney on Monday took stock of the arrangements and said that enough police personnel had been deployed at the counting centres for smooth and hassle-free counting. She added that strenuous efforts for the streamlining parking system were made as well. She said that every effort would be made to ensure that the counting of the votes is held peacefully and in a congenial atmosphere.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On June 4, the counting of the votes for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment will be held in Punjab Agricultural University (Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, and Dakha, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West and Jagraon assembly constituencies) and SRS Polytechnic College (Gill assembly segment). The counting of the five assembly segments (Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal and Raikot) under the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency will be held in Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

Sawhney said the counting of votes and postal ballots would start at 8 am with the observers, candidates of the political parties and their representatives present. She said that district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the counting centres. She added that round-the-clock surveillance of the machines was being ensured through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The DEO said that the entry of the candidates, their representatives, mediapersons and others would be strictly through the identity cards issued by the Election Commission of India.

Second randomisation of employees on counting held

The second round of randomisation of counting staff for the 2024 general elections took place on Monday in the office of DEO Sawhney.

The counting observers from Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies, including S Anita (Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar), Sharafudden E (Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West and Jagraon), Puneet Sharma (Gill), Rakesh Shankar (Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh and Amargarh), Babita Mohanty (Khanna and Raikot), Saurav Kumar Sinha (Samrala, Sahnewal and Payal) and Divya Mittal (Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North and Dakha) joined the meeting.

The randomization involved 813 counting staff, including supervisors, assistants and micro-observers.

The DEO said that the randomisation of counting staff for the Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib constituencies was completed transparently through an online software.

The final randomisation for the allotment of tables in the counting hall to the counting supervisors, assistants and micro would be done on Tuesday before the counting.

Contact the counting observers

For any complaints, the counting observers can be contacted via: S Anita (9965053275/anithasundaram451@gmail.com), Sharafudden E (7012418657/esharafudheenkas@gmail.com), Puneet Sharma (9419150756/pun.lot2000@jk.gov.in), Rakesh Shankar (9978405828/generalobserverfgs@gmail.com), Babita Mohanty (9437305426/babitamohanty307@gmail.com), Saurav Kumar Sinha (9431118207/Sinhasaurav73@gmail.com) and Divya Mittal (7814211934/generalobserverludhiana@rediffmail.com).