Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon.
Chairing a meeting to review the overall irrigation and drainage system, especially Ghaggar river and its tributaries, Mann asked the chief engineer, drainage, to positively start the cleaning of waterways beneath the bridges and removing the silt lumps besides strengthening the weak points prone to frequent flooding.
The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state.
Mann also directed the ACS to identify sites for developing waterfront so as to optimally tap the tourism potential with focus on developing water sports. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
New directives for employees
On the directives of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of department, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure punctuality of all employees and officers for the convenience of general public coming from far-flung areas to these offices.
Likewise, fixed timings should be prescribed in the public-dealing offices besides ensuring good behaviour, extending basic courtesies and properly guiding them.
It has also been brought into notice that in some offices, there is a complete ban for general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing lot of harassment to them. In view of this, now there would not be a complete prohibition on bringing mobile phones, but a partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons, where it is mandatory.
-
Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail. However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia's for April 11.
-
Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state. The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics