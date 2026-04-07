State government to take up arhtiyas’ demands with Centre, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The meeting between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and arhtiyas, who are on strike seeking resolution of pending demands, on Monday remained inconclusive with both sides deciding to approach the Union ministry of food and public distribution. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The arhtiyas are demanding restoration of the old system of 2.5% dami (commission), reimbursement of ₹55 crore deducted by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as employees’ provident fund (EPF), and withdrawal of the decision to cut commission for procurement of foodgrains meant for storage in silos.

The procurement in the state started on April 1. Punjab is expecting the arrival of around 122 lakh tonnes of wheat in mandis this season. However, arrivals are likely to be delayed due to unseasonal rainfall, when the crop was at the maturing stage.

CM told the arhtiyas’ delegation that the issues pertains to the Centre and the state government will jointly take up their demands.

“The CM has asked us to wait till Wednesday as an appointment has been sought with Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi. If the meeting is confirmed, we will jointly go to Delhi,” said Vijay Kalra, president of the Punjab arhtiya association.

Amid the arhtiyas’ strike, the freshly harvested wheat has started arriving in the state mandis. Mandis in Patiala and Khanna have reported fresh arrivals.