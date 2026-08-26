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Apple’s September 9 menu: iPhone Ultra, AirPods with camera, smarter Apple Watch and the future of hardware

Apple has officially announced its September 9 launch event, dubbed “Surprise and Shine,” where it is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhones.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 21:54:02 IST
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Apple has announced its ‘Surprise and Shine’ September 9, 2026 event. Apple, as per reports, is expected to debut the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, whatever it might call it, at the event.

Apple could debut several new colours with the iPhone 18 Pro, including Burgundy, Sky Blue, Silver, and Black. (Hindustan Times)
Apple could debut several new colours with the iPhone 18 Pro, including Burgundy, Sky Blue, Silver, and Black. (Hindustan Times)
Shaurya Sharma
By Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.

He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.

Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.

A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars

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With only a few weeks to go until September 9, reports have consistently been coming in about what Apple could offer and what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Fold.

Apple goes full throttle on September 9. (Hindustan Times)
Apple goes full throttle on September 9. (Hindustan Times)

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Event: All Details

Event Timing: Apple has confirmed to us that the event is going to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which works out to 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on September 9, 2026.

iPhone Fold as Apple’s first foldable: We don’t know what Apple is going to call it yet. It could be the iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, iPhone Neo, or even iPhone Folio. But we’re sure Apple will come up with a creative name, and the industry is going to go gaga over it.

It is expected to be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, and reports suggest that Apple may charge a pretty penny for it.

New iPhone 18 Pro Colours: Reports suggest that Apple could debut several new colours with the iPhone 18 Pro, including Burgundy, Sky Blue, Silver, and Black.

New Camera System: Apple is also expected to debut a new camera system, which could feature variable aperture, at least on the Pro Max models.

A20 Pro Chip: As for the processor, Apple is expected to bring the next generation of Apple Silicon for mobile, which could likely be called the Apple A20 Pro.

It will be the successor to the Apple A19 Pro, which debuted with the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

New AirPods: Apple is also expected to debut new AirPods models, one of which could come with a camera system to allow for more intelligent features.Apple has announced a surprise September 9, 2026 event. Apple has confirmed to Hindustan Times Tech that this is where we are expecting the next generation of iPhones to debut.

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