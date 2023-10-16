STF nabs three with 2.5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan
The anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has arrested three persons with the recovery of 2.5kg of heroin from their possession near Dande village falling under Gharinda police station of Amritsar. The accused have been identified as Lovejeet Singh and his father Ranjit Singh of Attalgarh village, and Nishan Singh alias Bau of Kaunke village.
According to police, the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off near Dande village on Friday evening. Investigation officer sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh said they have got three days remand of the trio after presenting them in a court in Amritsar. He said all the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at STF’s Mohali police station. Sources said the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan via drones.
