Stopped from thrashing his wife, man kills friend in Panchkula

Police arrested a man for hammering his friend to death after he intervened in a domestic violence incident at his house in Sector 20 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. The deceased, Jagtar Singh, alias Bobby, 35, lived in Fatehpur village, Sector 20, and worked as a driver in Sector 7, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Jagtar Singh, alias Bobby, 35, lived in Fatehpur village, Sector 20, and worked as a driver in Sector 7.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He and the accused, Arvind Kumar, also from Sector 20 and engaged in marble cutting work,had been friends for four years and regularly visited each other, as per the victim’s brother Kuldeep Singh, who lives in Dera Bassi.

Kuldeep told the police that on Sunday night, he received a phone call that Arvind and Jagtar had a fight, and the latter was taken to a hospital for head injuries.

Kuldeep said when he, along with his relative, reached the hospital, doctors told him that Jagtar was brought dead.

Later, Arvind’s wife Savitri told the police that her husband had returned home in an inebriated state and hit her hand with a hammer.

When Jagtar intervened to save her, Arvind bludgeoned his head with the hammer, leaving him seriously injured.

She alleged that Arvind was an alcoholic, and used to often subject her and her children to violence.

Following this, police booked Arvind under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 station and arrested him.

The hammer used in the crime was recovered from the accused, who will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Police said Jagtar was a regular visitor to Arvind’s house and also helped Savitri financially. He had divorced his wife around eight years back.