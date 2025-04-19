Storm claims three lives, affects power infra in Sangrur

A powerful storm that ravaged several areas of the Malwa region on Friday left a trail of significant destruction, with Sangrur district emerging as one of the worst hit. The storm, impacting Sangrur, Bathinda, Barnala, and Patiala, caused widespread damage to infrastructure and claimed three lives. The storm, impacting Sangrur, Bathinda, Barnala, and Patiala, caused widespread damage to infrastructure and claimed three lives. (HT File Photo)

Amit Bamby, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Sangrur, described the damage as “very much”, highlighting the collapse of a staggering nine 220 KV power transmission towers, along with other towers falling across the district. The storm’s fury also resulted in the heartbreaking loss of three lives in Sangrur, two in Dhuri and 1 in Bhawanigarh.

“The damage that occurred on Friday was very significant, with nine 220 KV towers collapsing, and others falling in various locations,” stated ADC Bamby. “We are deeply saddened to report two deaths in Dhuri as a result of this devastating storm. Our teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Acknowledging the potential impact on the agricultural community, ADC Bamby added, “We are also actively assessing the situation in the Mandi’s. If any of our farmers have suffered losses due to Friday’s storm, we will ensure they receive the appropriate compensatory amount to cover their damages.”

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sandeep Rishi stated that Charan Singh, a resident of Dhuri, tragically died when a tree fell on him while in a separate incident in Dhuri, 52-year-old Pritpal Singh Vaid lost his life when an electricity pole collapsed on him while he was on his way home. The third fatality was identified as Gurcharan Singh from village Majha in Bhawanigarh, who died when a poultry farm shed collapsed, resulting in the death of approximately 1,500 chickens. He further states that all the three victims were brought to Dhuri civil hospitals, but died during treatment. While three others named Nardeep Singh, Bhola Singh and Jiwa Singh from Dhuri are injured and undergoing treatment in Dhuri civil hospital. Their condition is said to be stable and are out of danger.

Further details on the infrastructural damage were provided by a superintendent from the power department, who wished to remain anonymous. He reported that approximately 200 transformers of 11 KV capacity and around 1,200 electricity poles were damaged by the storm, with the estimated financial loss standing at around ₹1.5 crore. He also confirmed the collapse of three 220 KV towers in the Bhawanigarh area.

XEN Jasbir Singh, from the transmission line division in Sangrur, stated that eight 66 KV towers were affected on Friday – three located on the bypass near the Sangrur-Patiala road and five in the vicinity of the Bhalwan area – resulting in an estimated loss of ₹1.25 crore.

He added that power supply has been “almost restored through alternate sources.” However, it would take an estimated four to five days to achieve complete restoration and proper functioning of the power infrastructure.