News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Strike over new hit-and-run legislations: Tankers go off road, fuel supply hit in J&K, HP, Ladakh

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Gaurav Bisht, Jammu/shimla
Jan 02, 2024 06:36 AM IST

All J&K Transporters' Welfare Association has, however, not joined the strike and has called a meeting on Tuesday to ponder over the issue

Opposing the Centre’s new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, around 1,500 oil tankers that ferry fuel to Jammu and Kashmir besides Ladakh, went on a strike on Monday. In Himachal, the nationwide protest led to a shortage of fuel and many petrol pumps in major cities were seen rationing fuel. Rush was reported at petrol pumps across Hiamchal.

Members of the All J&K Oil Tankers Association raise slogans during a protest in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
All J&K Transporters’ Welfare Association has, however, not joined the strike and has called a meeting on Tuesday to ponder over the issue.

All J&K petrol tankers owners’ association and J&K fuel station owners’ association president Anan Sharma said, “All the oil tankers are on strike since Monday morning. No driver has loaded the oil from oil depots because they call the new provisions as “black law”, which are not acceptable to them”.

Sharma said that 7 lakh penalty 10 years imprisonment proposed in hit and run case was too harsh for the drivers.

“The oil tanker drivers call the provisions very harsh. They say, if they had 7 lakh with them, they would have bought their own vehicles and why would have remained drivers,” said Sharma, adding that the drivers would not return to work unless the new legislations are repealed.

By the evening, almost all the filling stations in Himachal’s capital Shimla reported shortage of petrol and diesel. Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi confirmed that they were rationing fuel.

“We are trying to accommodate every one, but there are orders from the administration to ration fuel .Right now, we are only giving 1,000 petrol to cars and 10 litres diesel,” said Amit Nanda, who owns a filling station in Shimla’s Vikas Nagar.

At least 1,500 tankers, 800 with Indian Oil Corporation, 350 with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and 350 with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation replenish supplies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Anticipating reduction in fuel prices by 10 per litre, various fuel station owners on Sunday had lifted lesser supplies and by this evening, the impact of the strike will be visible on ground,” Sharma said.

All J&K Transporters’ Welfare Association chairperson Ajit Singh said they had scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to decide on their participation in the strike. After the meeting, a written representation would be given to the lieutenant governor, he added.

Govt buses in Himachal hit

The strike has adversely impacted Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), which is facing a shortage of fuel. The public transport carries about 60,000 to 80,000 passengers daily.

“Undoubtedly, the strike has impacted the HRTC,” said HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur. HRTC has a fleet of nearly 3,200 buses and 24 depots . Una, the home district of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri which adjoins Punjab is the most affected. “We are in touch with oil supplying companies too but the truck unions in Haryana are not allowing the tankers to enter Una. Consequently, we will have to ration fuel and cut down the routes,” Thakur added.

“The filling stations would go dry within the next few days if the situation continues,” said All India Trade Union Congress chief Bawa Hardeep Singh.

Various truck unions will meet on Tuesday to chalk further strategy in Nalgarh in Solan district. Private bus operators in Himachal have threatened to go on strike.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

