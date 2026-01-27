Sudhir Rajpal is Haryana’s new home secretary; Sumita Misra to head revenue

The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as the additional chief secretary (ACS) for home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice. Rajpal will retain his current charge of the environment, forests, and wildlife department. The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as the additional chief secretary (ACS) for home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice (X)

His batchmate, Sumita Misra, has been appointed as the financial commissioner (revenue) and ACS for health and family welfare, medical education and research, and Ayush.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary to the CM, has been handed the additional responsibility of ACS, finance and planning. Similarly, Saket Kumar, additional principal secretary to the CM, will now also serve as the commissioner and secretary for the urban local bodies department.

The reshuffle also extended to the municipal administration. Vinay Kumar, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, has been posted as the commissioner of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. He will additionally serve as the district municipal commissioner for Panchkula and officer on special duty (OSD) for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.