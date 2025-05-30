SUF condoles demise of senior SAD leader Dhindsa

Sikh United Front and various Sikh organisations on Thursday condoled the demise of senior SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Dhindsa was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004 and from 2010 to 2022. (File)

The condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sudershan Singh Wazir, chairman of Sikh United Front of J&K.

He expressed his grief over the demise of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Dhindsa.

Dhindsa was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004 and from 2010 to 2022. He was also Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004.

He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilisers during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and also a four-time MLA. He also served as a cabinet minister of Punjab.

Wazir said that Dhindsa was a visionary leader, an experienced parliamentarian and a person who lived a life dedicated to public service.

He always had a grassroots level connect with Punjab, its people and culture. He served Sikh Panth and Punjab for many years and was a dignified leader who served Punjab with integrity and dedication, added Wazir.

Various leaders of the Sikh community paid their heartfelt tribute and respect to the late leader and also prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family.