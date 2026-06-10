Sukhu-Bharti spat: Congress crack whip, ask leaders not to air anything on social media

Congress on Tuesday issued warning to its leaders saying no office-bearer in Himachal Pradesh will make statements against one other in the media or social media. The disciplinatory committee has further instructed that if anyone has a difference of opinion or a complaint, they should place it before the district Congress committee or the Pradesh Congress committee. (File)

The decision was conveyed during meeting of Himachal Pradesh Congress disciplinary committee (HPCC).

“Our disciplinary committee held its first meeting today. It has been observed for a considerable time that individuals associated with our party are repeatedly going to the media, making comments on social media, making mutual comments against the government and the party. This all comes under indiscipline. According to the party constitution, action will be taken against such an individual, regardless of their position,” said MLA and disciplinary committee chairman Kuldeep Singh Rathore while speaking to HT.

The committee has also decided to endorse the district Congress committee’s decision of expelling Bharti for six years. “The committee took the unanimous decision to expel him from the party for six years,” said Rathore.

The decision comes between amid an escalating war of words between Neeraj Bharti and senior Congress leaders. Bharti – son of agriculture minister Chander Kumar– through a barrage of social media posts had levelled serious accusations against the state government, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party high command. Former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) in the Virbhadra Singh government, Bharti, had resigned on Thursday, hours after being served a show-cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising the state government and party leadership on social media. His resignation was accepted on Friday and he was expelled from the party for six years by the district Congress committee.

The first meeting of the disciplinary committee comprising of Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLA Hardeep Baba, MLA Ashish Butail, MLA Anuradha Rana, MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania (who joined virtually), secretary organisation Vinod Zinta and Rathore himself deliberated upon the matter, reflecting the party’s serious stance on maintaining discipline and discouraging internal dissension.

“If anyone has a difference of opinion or a complaint, they should place it before the district Congress committee or the Pradesh Congress committee. Place it before the disciplinary committee,” Rathore further said.

Reacting to the expulsion, Bharti said “Once I had tendered my resignation and now this decision hardly matters to me. I raised issues of the ignored party workers but instead of addressing the issues they are targeting me. It is a deliberate attempt to curb my voice. They are doing this merely to conceal their own weaknesses; this is neither right nor discipline,” added Bharti while talking to HT on the phone.

“I am firm on my stand and I have done nothing wrong. I am answerable only to the public who have voted for me,” he added.