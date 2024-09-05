Sultanpur Lodhi MLA seeks action over 4 diarrhoea-related deaths in Kapurthala

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh sought action into the four diarrhoea-related deaths in Kapurthala last month. Speaking during the zero hour on the concluding day of the three-day Vidhan Sabha session, Singh said the outbreak was due to poor sewage and garbage disposal arrangements. He said the matter had already been brought to the notice of local government minister Balkar Singh. The MLA also demanded a probe and suspension of the MC commissioner for laxity.

He added that despite the municipal corporation passing a proposal to purchase super suction machines for sewerage cleaning, no decision has been made, although ₹14 crore is available in reserve funds.