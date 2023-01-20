Sunil Jakhar slams LoP Bajwa for statement on ex-PM Manmohan

Terming the belittling of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh as disturbing, former MP and senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Friday categorically said Rahul Gandhi should have stopped and snubbed leader of opposition (LoP) in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa right there on the stage itself for heaping insults on a person of high repute held in admiration by millions of Punjabis and across the world.

In a statement, Jakhar said it seems Congress leaders have not learnt any lessons from the past acts of indiscretion committed by them against the honour and dignity of Dr Manmohan Singh while he was holding the office of Prime Minister.

On Thursday, LoP Bajwa allegedly termed former PM as ‘farzi’ in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from the stage during a rally in Pathankot. Jakhar said the Congress had scored yet another self-goal in the name of Bharat Jodo Yatra by offending all Punjabis with this rude and scornful commentary on a person held in high esteem.

“Difficult to envision what benefit they are trying to draw from walking 300km in Punjab just to tarnish the legacy of their own decisions of choosing a Prime Minister to lead the nation,” Jakhar quipped.

Some congress leaders, in desperation to win favours with their bosses, have seemed to forget any sense of propriety harming their party has become a pastime, Jakhar added.