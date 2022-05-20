Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court (SC) has reversed the Chandigarh administration’s decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites.
The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association (ISA), a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT’s decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
The ISA had challenged three amendments in the Punjab (Regulations of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions) Act, 2016 as extended to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The law was adopted by the UT in 2018. The petitions against these provisions were filed in 2020.
While upholding UT’s decision, high court had observed, “The right to privacy is primarily for the individuals. Though the right to privacy is also available to artificial entities, but since the field of education is a charitable occupation, we do not find any reason to hold that uploading of the financial statements on the websites of the private educational institutions in any manner will breach the right to privacy.”
However, The SC bench said changes made by UT were peripheral or insubstantial to the Act. There is no provision to upload balance sheets or disclose income and expenditure in the principal Act, the SC bench said terming the UT’s move ultra vires (done without legal authority).
The schools had also challenged the penalty amount, which is imposed in the case of any violation by schools. The court reversed this decision also observing that this is again not an insubstantial alteration or modification.
What should be the quantum of penalty amount or punishment is a legislative policy and cannot be provided by way of an executive order, it added. Now, UT can levy penalty only as per the Punjab’s law. UT had notified that if any unaided educational institution contravenes provisions of the Act, it is punishable with a fine which may extend up to ₹30,000 in case of unaided educational institutions of primary level, ₹50,000 in case of the middle level and up to ₹1 lakh in case of the secondary and senior secondary level institutions for each contravention.
As per officials, even as schools will not have to upload the balance sheets on their websites, they must be provided to education department.
Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees
Mayot Sarbjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a “helmet bank” for employees of Chandigarh MC at the civic body's office under the road safety project, “Sadak”, undertaken by the NGO . The NGO has donated 100 helmets to MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don't need it anymore.
Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace
The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors. The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.
Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations. All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission. Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units.
Slum-free Chandigarh: The way forward
Every time slums are vacated in Chandigarh, a human cost has to be paid as thousands living there are displaced. Capital of two states, the City Beautiful, despite its limited land resources, has been largely left to fend for itself when it comes to rehabilitating the urban poor, who can't afford the expensive land in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 (CMP-2031) has advocated for a regional metropolitan plan for addressing such issues.
Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them. Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed.
