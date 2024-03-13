Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday appointed 1997-batch IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav as the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP). Surendra Singh Yadav will replace Praveer Ranjan who joined Chandigarh as DGP in August 2021. (HT Photo)

Earlier on February 9 this year, 1992-batch IPS officer Madhup Kumar Tiwari was appointed to the post by the MHA, but those orders have been cancelled.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The revised order stated, “In modification of MHA’s order of the same number, dated February 9, Surendra Singh Yadav is hereby transferred from Delhi and posted as DGP, Chandigarh. Additionally, the transfer/posting of Madhup Kumar Tiwari is hereby cancelled with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Yadav will replace Praveer Ranjan who joined Chandigarh as DGP in August 2021.

Ranjan has been posted as additional director general in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is yet to be relieved from Chandigarh.