Surjewala demands judicial probe in assistant professor recruitment

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday levelled serious allegations against the Haryana government and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), claiming large-scale rigging in the recruitment process for college cadre assistant professors across 24 subjects.

Speaking at a press conference in Hisar, Surjewala alleged that question paper seals were found broken in multiple subjects, and several questions and answers were either incorrect or lifted from previous exams, indicating collusion between HPSC and the state government.

“HPSC has turned into a ‘fraud service commission’ under chief minister Nayab Saini and its chairman Alok Verma, who was brought in from Bihar. Both are directly responsible for this mess, which is jeopardising the careers of lakhs of aspirants,” Surjewala said.

He cited specific examples to support his allegations. In the Political Science exam, the question paper seal was broken. In the Hindi exam, seals of six question papers were broken, along with the envelope. Additionally, 27 questions were reportedly incorrect.

In the Geography paper, 26 questions were copied word-for-word from the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, and six questions were partially repeated from the same source.

Surjewala further pointed out that on May 30, 2025, HPSC chairman Alok Verma issued a written statement claiming that the seal was only broken during packing and that everything else was in order. However, just days later, on June 3, the HPSC cancelled the Hindi paper, contradicting its earlier stance.

“If the seal wasn’t broken and the questions weren’t faulty, why was the paper cancelled? This is clear evidence of a scam,” he said.

The Congress leader demanded the immediate dissolution of the Haryana Public Service Commission, the re-conduct of all assistant professor exams in a transparent manner, and a judicial inquiry into the matter.

“We demand a judicial inquiry into the irregularities in the assistant professor recruitment process. ⁠An expert group should be formed to determine responsibility, accountability, fairness and transparency in the question paper system of HPSC. Action should be taken against all the officers who committed serious irregularities in the question papers,” he added.