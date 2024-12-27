Menu Explore
Surprise inspection at Uklana warehouse: FIR filed against in-charge, 4 others suspended for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 27, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Rajesh Nagar on Thursday ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) against Uklana warehouse in-charge and placed under suspension four officials, including district food and supplies officer (DFSO) Amit Kumar, for dereliction of duty. A spokesperson said the minister visited the Uklana warehouse for a surprise inspection and found wet wheat bags stored in a truck.

A spokesperson said the minister visited the Uklana warehouse for a surprise inspection and found wet wheat bags stored in a truck. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
While, a case was registered against Vikas Kumar, the DFSO, food inspector Vikas Kumar, assistant food and supplies officer Sandeep Singh and sub-inspector food and supplies Sachin were suspended with immediate effect, the spokesperson said.

Upon entering the warehouse, he discovered more bags containing wheat with high moisture content. He immediately called the warehouse in-charge, who initially claimed to be in Kurukshetra but arrived within 10 minutes at the site.

Following this, the minister directed that an FIR be registered against the warehouse in-charge. Several other irregularities were also found in the depot, which had been the subject of complaints for some time, the spokesperson said.

