Suspension of 2 IPS officers revoked

Election Commission (EC) has revoked the suspension of senior IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal of the Punjab cadre. Grewal, a 2015-batch officer who was serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Tarn Taran, had been placed under suspension in November 2025 following allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the high-stakes assembly by-election for the Tarn Taran seat. The Election Commission of India directed the suspension of Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal ahead of bypoll.

The reinstatement order comes after the successful completion of the entire electoral process and a detailed departmental review of the complaints lodged against her.

The disciplinary probe against the officer, who has been served a chargesheet, will continue.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Thursday revoked the suspension of IPS officer Maninder Singh (2019 batch) with immediate effect, barely two months after he was placed under suspension while being posted as SSP Amritsar Rural.

According to an order issued by the home department, the suspension imposed on Maninder Singh vide government order dated November 15, 2025, has been withdrawn by the Governor of Punjab under Rule 3(7)(c) of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The officer has been directed to report to the DGP, Punjab, forthwith, while his posting orders will be issued separately.

Maninder was placed under suspension in November last year following allegations of administrative lapses and conduct-related issues during his posting. While the government had not publicly detailed the grounds for suspension, the move to suspend the officer had evoked mixed response as the officer is considered having high professional values.