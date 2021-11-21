Swachh Survekshan: Panchkula falters for first time in five years

After improving its rank for four years in a row, Panchkula has tumbled down to the 99th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings announced on Saturday.

Ranked among 372 cities with population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, Panchkula scored 3,283 out of the total score of 6,000 distributed across three parameters.

In the past four years, it had improved its rank from 211 (in 2017) to 56 (in 2020), but dropped by 43 positions this year.

The drop comes despite Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta claiming last year that the ranking will improve in 2021 as the local authorities were working on streamlining solid waste management in the city.

“Our marks got deducted mainly due to the poor solid waste management. This is the one parameter on which we lagged behind. We will try our best to improve waste processing in the city,” said municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Dharamvir Singh.

The authorities also blamed the citizens for not cooperating with the MC for setting up a solid waste management plant at Jhurriwala village.

Meanwhile, SK Nayar, president, Resident Welfare Association, said: “The MC is only concerned about beautifying the roundabouts. If the officers keep on working like this, then I am afraid the ranking will slip further.” said He said that from the last 10 years, MC has been promising about management of solid waste, but it failed the city again.

Meanwhile, at state-level, Panchkula has got the second position among 14 districts of Haryana. Despite the slip in rankings, Gian Chand Gupta issued a press statement appreciating the work of sanitation workers.