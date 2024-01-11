Swachhta Survey 2023: No Haryana city appears on list of top 100 clean cities

In the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, the ranking of Karnal slipped by 30 positions and dropped out of the top 100 positions. In the national ranking of cities with population above 1 lakh, Karnal ranked 115 out of 446 in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey for 2023 released on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu, MoHUA secretary Manoj Joshi and Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri attend the presentation of Swachh Survekshan Awards - 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

With Rohtak securing the first position in the state at rank 109, Karnal, represented by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state assembly, stood second in the state in the category.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

At rank 139, Panchkula secured the third position and Gurugram ranked fourth at 140 in the same category.

In 2022, the rank of Rohtak was 38 and Karnal was 85.

In 2021, Karnal slipped to the 86th rank from 17 in 2020 survey, which witnessed a substantial jump from the rank 24 in 2019.

The rankings were released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission that acts as a competition among cities in the country to improve their cleanliness and waste management services.

As per the survey, Karnal scored 5,735.96 out of 7,500 points. In service level progress, the town scored 3,024.24 of 4,830; 1,586.72 of 2,170 in citizen voice and 1,125 of 2,500 in certification category. Karnal has 92.5% of door-to-door garbage collection, 74% of segregation of garbage at source and 45% processing of waste.

According to the survey, at 414, Thanesar in Kurukshetra ranked lowest in the category, followed by Faridabad (381) and Kaithal (365).

In the category of cities with less than 1 lakh population, Kalka town in Panchkula secured 1,106 rank out of 3,690 cities in the country. The mountain city bagged the top position in the state, followed by Gohana (1,071) in Sonepat and Beri (1,153) in Jhajjar district.

On the other hand, Punhana in Nuh was positioned at 3,857, among bottom three in Haryana, including Adampur (3,864) in Hisar and Kundli (3,720) in Sonepat.

Ambala Cantt, the only cantonment board in the state, was ranked at 23 out of total 60 in the country.