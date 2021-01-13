Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy: Chandigarh defeat Manipur, to face Mizoram next
Chandigarh recorded a fine 112-run win over Manipur in their Plate Group game during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy at the TI Muragappa Ground in Chennai on Wednesday.
Batting first, Chandigarh piled up a total of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Shivam Bhambri scored the highest (56) runs while captain Manan Vohra and Ankit made 39 and 38, respectively. For Manipur, Bishworshjit captured two wickets. In reply, Manipur could score 66 runs, losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.
Spinners did a fine job for Chandigarh. Gurinder Singh bagged three while Bipul Sharma took two wickets for Chandigarh. Chandigarh collected four points and will take on Mizoram in their next match.
Brief scores
Chandigarh: 178 for 5 in 20 overs (Shivam Bhambri 56, Ankit Kaushik 38, Manan Vohra 39, Bishworshit 2 for 33)
Manipur: 66 for 8 in 20 overs (Kishan 20 not out, Th Kishan 20, Gurinder Singh 3 for 10, Bipul Sharma 2 for 8)
