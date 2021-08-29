Take action against Karnal SDM for ‘break’ heads remark: Chaduni

Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni demanded sacking and police action against sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha for his alleged instructions to the police to “break” farmers’ heads during their protest in Karnal

A 2018-batch IAS officer deputed as duty magistrate during the farmers’ protest in Karnal, was caught on camera asking police to “break farmers’ heads”.

Chaduni, who was at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana to attend the meeting Mazdoor, Kisan, Dalit Front, Punjab, said though the farmer who was injured in the police lathicharge in Karnal on Saturday died of a cardiac arrest, he was subjected to police brutality before succumbing to injuries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Chaduni said that misinformation is being spread that farmers were protesting near the BJP meeting venue. “The Bastara toll plaza on NH-44 near Karnal where the lathicharge took place is 15km from the private hotel where chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting of the state BJP,” said Chaduni.

“People could see how the farmers are being treated with contempt. We are holding a meeting on Monday and if the government fails to take action against the SDM, we will intensify the protest,” said Chaduni.

He said that the cops, few among them relatives of politicians, deliberately attacked multiple times on the head of unarmed farmers.

“Many of the farmers have suffered senior injuries on the head. Some of the farmers are complaining of impaired vision. Many farmers have their nose broken and the SDM, who was behind it, is being sheltered,” said Chaduni.