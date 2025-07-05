Takht Patna Sahib decision against Sukhbir undermines Akal Takht: SGPC chief

Hours after the the panj pyare at Takht Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism’s temporal seats of authority, declared Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for ignoring their summons twice, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday termed the act beyond their jurisdiction and one that creates confusion within the Panth (Sikh community). Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said undermining the supremacy of Akal Takht is inappropriate and such actions could lead to discord within the Sikh community. (HT file photo)

Expressing concern over the decision of the panj pyare (five beloved ones of the Guru), Dhami said in Amritsar that the traditions and customs of the Khalsa Panth are meant to resolve community issues not to create crises within the community. He said that undermining the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib, the supreme temporal seat of the faith, is inappropriate, and such actions could lead to discord within the Sikh community.

Sukhbir was summoned by the panj pyare in Patna following allegations related to his role in supporting individuals found guilty of violating a ‘hukamnama (religious edict)’. Despite repeated notices, they said Sukhbir did not respond. This non-compliance led them to declare tankhaiya, a term reserved in Sikh tradition for those found guilty of religious misconduct.

Acknowledging that Takht Sri Patna Sahib holds respect within the Sikh world, Dhami said the authority to deliberate on Panthic matters rests solely with Akal Takht Sahib. He said that there is a longstanding historical tradition of Panthic issues being addressed jointly by the five Singh Sahibs (Sikh clergy) under the leadership of Akal Takht. “It is this very tradition that has uplifted the Sikh community on the global stage,” he said.

Dhami warned that if the supremacy of Akal Takht starts being challenged by other Takhts, it would damage the essence and richness of Sikh traditions.

“In the Sukhbir case, the way forward must be through mutual dialogue instead of visible conflict within the community. Sikh strength can be directed towards the community’s interests, the prosperity of the Panth, and the promotion of Sikh values,” he added.