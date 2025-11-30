Tarn Taran bypoll: Court takes up bail plea of SAD nominee’s daughter

Following a directive from the Punjab and Haryana high court, a Tarn Taran court on Saturday night heard the bail plea of Kanchanpreet Kaur, daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday. The hearing of the case was on till the filing of this report. Kanchanpreet was nominated in a Tarn Taran case linked to alleged poll-related intimidation during the bypoll. (HT File)

Kanchanpreet was nominated in a Tarn Taran case linked to alleged poll-related intimidation during the bypoll.

Responding to a CWP filed by SAD legal head advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler for Kanchanpreet’s bail, the HC on Saturday issued an order that she (Kanchanpreet) will remain in court’s custody and hearing of the case will be held at 8 pm.

The hearing started at 8 pm and was on till 1 am on Sunday. Senior lawyers from the Punjab advocate general’s office also appeared in the court to represent the prosecution.