Tarn Taran bypoll: Over 1.92 voters to seal the fate of 15 candidates today

All arrangements are in place for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, the voting for which will take place on Tuesday. As per the authorities, adequate security deployment has been made to prevent any kind of lawlessness and ensure peaceful voting. Poll teams check EVMs ahead of the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll on Monday. (HT Photo)

There are 15 candidates in all, with five being seen as strong contenders, thus setting the stage for a multi-cornered fight on this panthic seat.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal in June this year, is being seen as a crucial fight before 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

On Monday evening, all polling parties and election materials were dispatched from the International College of Nursing, Piddi village, to the respective polling booths under the supervision of returning officer Gurmeet Singh.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Rahul said voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. There are 1,92,838 voters in all and 222 polling booths, including four model booths, across 114 polling locations in the constituency (see box). He said that all 222 polling stations have been provided with the required basic facilities. To assist persons with disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens, volunteers have been deployed at every polling booth.

The DC said that in view of the sensitivity of the border district, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the district administration. He said that 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed along with Punjab Police. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and webcasting facilities have been arranged at all polling stations, which will be monitored by the district election officer, returning officer, and chief electoral officer under the supervision of the Election Commission. He added that 46 micro-observers have also been appointed at all sensitive polling stations.

The strongroom for EVMs has been established at the International College of Nursing, Piddi, where the counting of votes will take place on November 14, the DC added.

He appealed to all voters of Tarn Taran assembly constituency to come forward fearlessly and exercise their right to franchise.

Multi-cornered contest

In the multi-cornered contest, former MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu is contesting as a candidate of the ruling AAP, while Karanbir Singh Burj is in fray from the Congress. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded retired school principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh is contesting the bypoll with the support of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led party Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Simranjit Singh Mann-led SAD (Amritsar), SAD’s breakaway faction and other Sikh groups. Harjit Singh Sandhu is the candidate of the BJP.