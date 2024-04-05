Tarn Taran farmer’s son Sehijpreet secures 7th rank, qualifies for NDA

Sehijpreet Singh, son of a farmer from a border village in Tarn Taran, secured all-India seventh rank in the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. Sehijpreet Singh

He is among the six other cadets from Punjab’s Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training (NDA wing) situated in Khadoor Sahib and Sainik School, Kapurthala, to have cleared the Service Selection Board (SSB) and will soon start training at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

Sehijpreet was among the 15 students of Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training (NDA wing) who cleared the NDA written exam in September 2023. Out of which, four have cleared the SSB.

Sehijpreet, who belongs to Shaheed, a border village of Tarn Taran district, said, “The biggest lesson I have learnt is that hard work is the key to success.”

Other students, Dharwinder Singh, Sidakpreet Singh and Balroop Singh, were ranked 148, 381 and 458 in the merit list, said Major Gen Balwinder Singh, in-charge of the institute, which was set up by noted environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh-led Kar Sewa organization.

“Sehijpreet has made a name for himself, his teachers, his parents and the institute”, said Baba Sewa Singh. “So far, 22 students of this institute have been recruited as lieutenants”, Captain Baljit Singh, chief training officer, added. “From this session, girls will also be trained for the NDA exam,” he said.

3 students from Sainik School selected

Three cadets of Sainik School Kapurthala have also been selected. Cadet Armaan Baath, who was the School Adjutant during the session 2022 -23, Cadet Manan Sharma and Cadet Divyam Joshi made it to the final merit list. Group Captain Madhu Sengar, principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala, extended congratulations to the cadets, their parents and the team of officers posted in the school.