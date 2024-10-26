Tarn Taran SSP, DC shifted days after ‘meeting Valtoha’

The Punjab government on Friday transferred Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Paramvir Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who reportedly shared stage with former SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha during a function in a village in Tarn Taran district. Both the transferred officers refused to comment on the move. (HT File)

In a Facebook post, Valtoha claimed both the transfers were due to his meeting with them during a function organised to inaugurate a biofuel factory. “Both the officers suddenly appeared with me during the inauguration of the biofuel factory owned by Navdeep Singh on October 21,” he said.

Valtoha claimed he met them for the first time at the function.

Paramvir Singh has been replaced by IAS officer Rahul, who was additional secretary, coordination, with additional charge of staff officer to the Punjab chief secretary. IPS officer Abhimanyu Rana, who was serving as DCP City Amritsar, has been made Tarn Taran SSP.

Both the transferred officers refused to comment on the move.