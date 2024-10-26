Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tarn Taran SSP, DC shifted days after ‘meeting Valtoha’

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 26, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Virsa Singh Valtoha has claimed that both the transfers were due to his meeting with the DC and SSP during a function organised to inaugurate a biofuel factory

The Punjab government on Friday transferred Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Paramvir Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who reportedly shared stage with former SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha during a function in a village in Tarn Taran district.

Both the transferred officers refused to comment on the move. (HT File)
Both the transferred officers refused to comment on the move. (HT File)

In a Facebook post, Valtoha claimed both the transfers were due to his meeting with them during a function organised to inaugurate a biofuel factory. “Both the officers suddenly appeared with me during the inauguration of the biofuel factory owned by Navdeep Singh on October 21,” he said.

Valtoha claimed he met them for the first time at the function.

Paramvir Singh has been replaced by IAS officer Rahul, who was additional secretary, coordination, with additional charge of staff officer to the Punjab chief secretary. IPS officer Abhimanyu Rana, who was serving as DCP City Amritsar, has been made Tarn Taran SSP.

Both the transferred officers refused to comment on the move.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //