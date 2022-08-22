Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale

Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 11:20 PM IST

Teachers in Ludhiana suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise, during the protest

Protest by SCD Government college teachers against the state government regarding non-implementation of 7th pay commission underway in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Protest by SCD Government college teachers against the state government regarding non-implementation of 7th pay commission underway in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers’ Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC.

Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.

They said Punjab is the only state in the country which was yet to implement UGC pay scales notified in November 2017.

“Punjab college/university teachers are demanding their rights at par with teachers in other states of India where 7th pay commission has been implemented. Even in Punjab, college/university teachers are the only lot who have not been granted their rightful pay scale, while all the other departments of the government have been granted the benefits of the next pay scale,” a professor said.

Another teacher said that on the contrary, the government rather freezed the dearness allowance instalments of the college/university teachers.

“This happened despite a written promise by more than 50 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and after chief minister’s and finance minister’s declaration in Punjab assembly that Punjab teachers will be granted 7th pay scale before Himachal Pardesh. It’s a high time for the government to honour its promise and implement the pay scale in Punjab and roll back delinking from UGC decision ,” a protester stated.

The teachers’ associations would hold dharnas and rallies on different dates at different places in Punjab during August 2022 and if Punjab Government fails to implement the 7th pay commission during August 2022, a state-level rally would be held at Barnala, the hometown of the education minister, a teacher said.

A similar dharna was staged by teachers of Arya College in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dilip Chhabria Dilip Chhabria Design Pvt. Ltd. (DC) at his Corporate Office in mumbai. For Shally’s story shoot happened on 2/03/12, pic by hemant mishra/mint.

    ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria

    Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

  • There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round

    In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24. There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process. Fourth round will start from August 25.

  • Mumbai, India - August 22, 2022: Masina Hospital at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    120-year-old Masina Hospital gets 22 crore facelift

    Mumbai: The historic Masina Hospital—city's second oldest healthcare centre, is all set to complete the ₹22 crore revamp of its patient facility in the next two months. The 270-bed hospital, located in Byculla, is known for its psychiatry and burns wards. Spread over 8-acres of land, Masina had initially thought of reviving and restoring the heritage look of the hospital. Chief executive officer, Dr Vispi Jokhi, said the focus is on upgrading the patient facility.

  • Overcrowded trains at Kalwa railway station. Commuters have threatened to protest if situation does not improve. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved

    Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made. There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.

  • TET is being conducted since 2013 – after Maharashtra implemented the right to education (RTE) – to shortlist candidates for the post of primary or upper primary teacher in schools of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE

    One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out