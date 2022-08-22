Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale
Teachers in Ludhiana suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise, during the protest
Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers’ Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC.
Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.
They said Punjab is the only state in the country which was yet to implement UGC pay scales notified in November 2017.
“Punjab college/university teachers are demanding their rights at par with teachers in other states of India where 7th pay commission has been implemented. Even in Punjab, college/university teachers are the only lot who have not been granted their rightful pay scale, while all the other departments of the government have been granted the benefits of the next pay scale,” a professor said.
Another teacher said that on the contrary, the government rather freezed the dearness allowance instalments of the college/university teachers.
“This happened despite a written promise by more than 50 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and after chief minister’s and finance minister’s declaration in Punjab assembly that Punjab teachers will be granted 7th pay scale before Himachal Pardesh. It’s a high time for the government to honour its promise and implement the pay scale in Punjab and roll back delinking from UGC decision ,” a protester stated.
The teachers’ associations would hold dharnas and rallies on different dates at different places in Punjab during August 2022 and if Punjab Government fails to implement the 7th pay commission during August 2022, a state-level rally would be held at Barnala, the hometown of the education minister, a teacher said.
A similar dharna was staged by teachers of Arya College in Ludhiana.
ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.
12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round
In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24. There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process. Fourth round will start from August 25.
120-year-old Masina Hospital gets ₹22 crore facelift
Mumbai: The historic Masina Hospital—city's second oldest healthcare centre, is all set to complete the ₹22 crore revamp of its patient facility in the next two months. The 270-bed hospital, located in Byculla, is known for its psychiatry and burns wards. Spread over 8-acres of land, Masina had initially thought of reviving and restoring the heritage look of the hospital. Chief executive officer, Dr Vispi Jokhi, said the focus is on upgrading the patient facility.
Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved
Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made. There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.
Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE
One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.
