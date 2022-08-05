Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs
SANGRUR: Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school.
The protesting villagers blocked entry and exit points of Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur’s office and did not allow her to leave the premises for around six hours.
The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed the SDM to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.
A protester, Dharminder Singh, said, “The administration has transferred the head teacher and assured to accept our demand. We have now concluded our protest.”
SDM Navreet Kaur said that there are around 200 students and five posts of teachers, including one of head teacher and four of elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers. Against these posts, one head teacher, two ETT and a volunteer teacher were already working.
“Against that one post, we had deployed a new teacher on August 2, and he joined on August 3. They (residents) were also complaining about the head teacher that she is on long medical leave. Therefore, we have transferred her and informed the senior official about their demand of two more posts,” said the SDM.
Punjab BJP accuses AAP of taking credit for Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of taking undue credit of the centrally sponsored scheme “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) saying AAP leaders were “rebranding the scheme” by putting posters and banners of party leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Gang involved in making extortion calls busted, 2 arrested from Bihar
Punjab Police on Thursday busted an interstate gang involved in making extortion calls to people, including doctors, by posing as gangsters. Punjab cops have also arrested two members of the gang with the help of their Bihar counterparts recovered two laptops, two mobile phones and several fake identification proofs. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh said investigation to find out if there were more members of the gang was on.
Contaminated water: Three die, over 10 fall ill at Amritsar village in a week
Three persons, including two girls have died while over 10 others were taken ill after drinking contaminated water in the last one week in Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Verka block of Amritsar. The inhabitants of the village have alleged lackadaisical approach from the water supply department and those involved in laying of gas pipes in the area as a reason behind the contamination of drinking water.
Domestic consumers: Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills till Dec 31, 2021
Chandigarh : Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has issued a notification to waive the outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021. Announcing amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31 of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived.
Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
