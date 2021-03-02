Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4
Panjab University has postponed all exams scheduled on March 4 to March 6 in the wake of the protest call given by teachers of Chandigarh and Punjab.
The decision comes a day after the teachers announced that they will go on mass casual leave and boycott exams on March 4. The teachers are protesting against the Punjab government’s move to delink their pay scales from those of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Through an official statement, PU said, “It is notified for the information of the public in general and the students that the papers of all the examinations scheduled for March 4, 2021, are postponed to March 6, 2021.”
On March 4, the teachers of Panjab University, and colleges of Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO), will assemble at the parade ground on the PU campus and march towards the Punjab Assembly to submit a memorandum regarding their demands.
