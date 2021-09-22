Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Technical glitch: Punjab Agricultural University’s website crashes, services disrupted for 5hrs
Punjab Agricultural University’s officials said the site had crashed due to a technical glitch in the server and had been restored by the afternoon. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Technical glitch: Punjab Agricultural University’s website crashes, services disrupted for 5hrs

Punjab Agricultural University’s official website crashed for four to five hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Farmers, students and faculty members were unable to access Punjab Agricultural University’s official website for four to five hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch.

Those attempting to access the website to book seeds or check the admission process saw a message saying that the account had been “suspended”, which led to rumours that the site had been hacked. However, officials said the site had crashed due to a technical glitch in the server and had been restored by the afternoon.

Farmers from across the country and abroad rely on the website to check out advisories. Notices and circulars for students are also uploaded on the website.

PAU information and technology department head Dr Derminder Singh said the matter was flagged and resolved at the earliest.

