Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals
Anuj Pal will clash with Keshav Dangi in the U-16 boys’ final during the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being played at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10.
Fifth seed Anuj defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches.
In the U-12 boys’ semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals.
Reet Arora advanced into singles finals in both girls’ U-12 and U-16 events. In the U-16 girls’ semi-finals, Reet upset top seed Mannat Awasthi 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided match. Reet will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls’ under-16 final. In the U-12 girls’ semi-finals, second seed Sahej Lakhat defeated Amaira Aulakh 6-1, 6-0 while Reet pipped Rabiah Dullet 6-1, 6-3.
-
Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching
By virtue of his all-round performances at the men's Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8. Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group.
-
Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints. Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot's office.
-
Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state's sentence review board about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison. Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
-
Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
-
PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.
