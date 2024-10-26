Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terror hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 27, 2024 05:10 AM IST

“The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar. Security forces have recovered two hand grenades and three mines from it,” said a senior police officer

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout out and seized a few grenades and mines in a forward village in Poonch district, officials said.

Soldiers found a rusted mortar shell during a patrol in Mankote sector of Mendhar on Saturday. The shell was later destroyed safely in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad. (HT File)
Soldiers found a rusted mortar shell during a patrol in Mankote sector of Mendhar on Saturday. The shell was later destroyed safely in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad. (HT File)

“The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar. Security forces have recovered two hand grenades and three mines from it,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, soldiers found a rusted mortar shell during a patrol in Mankote sector of Mendhar on Saturday. The shell was later destroyed safely in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //