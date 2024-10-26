Terror hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout out and seized a few grenades and mines in a forward village in Poonch district, officials said. Soldiers found a rusted mortar shell during a patrol in Mankote sector of Mendhar on Saturday. The shell was later destroyed safely in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad. (HT File)

“The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar. Security forces have recovered two hand grenades and three mines from it,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, soldiers found a rusted mortar shell during a patrol in Mankote sector of Mendhar on Saturday. The shell was later destroyed safely in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad.