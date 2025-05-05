Menu Explore
Terror hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch, 5 IEDs found

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
May 05, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Security forces busted a terror hideout in a forest area near Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, said officials on Monday.

The five IEDs wrapped in brown adhesive tape (left) and other items, including wireless sets, recovered from the terror hideout in the Marhote forest area near Surankote in Poonch district late on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)
All five ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and 5kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on the spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district, the officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by the army and special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Suranthal in Marhote area of Surankote late on Sunday evening.

While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, the officials said.

In addition, two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, a five-litre gas cylinder, a binocular, three woollen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

Follow Us On